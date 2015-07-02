Fitch Rates CIMB Thai Bank's Short-Term Programme at 'F1+(tha)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has assigned a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(tha)' to CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited's (CIMBT; AA-(tha)/Stable/F1+(tha)) short-term debenture programme of THB34bn. This programme will replace CIMBT's existing THB34bn short-term debenture programme, which expires on 30 July 2015. Debentures issued under the programme will have a maturity of no more than 270 days, and can be issued in separate tranches. Proceeds will be used for banking businesses. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme is rated at the same level as CIMBT's National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(tha)', as the issuance under the programme will constitute direct unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank. The National Ratings of CIMBT reflect Fitch's view that the bank is a strategically important subsidiary of CIMB Bank Berhad (CIMB). This is due to high levels of group shareholding and control, name- and brand-sharing, management integration, and histories of support. Fitch believes that there would be a high probability of extraordinary support for CIMBT if required. RATING SENSITIVITIES CIMBT's National Short-Term Rating of the programme is the highest on the national scale and, hence, no rating upside is possible. CIMBT's National Ratings are support-driven. A significant deterioration of the parent bank's credit profile may result in negative rating action on CIMBT's National Ratings and issue ratings. Any perceived weakening of the importance of CIMBT to its parent could negatively affect the ratings. Other ratings of CIMBT are unaffected and are as follows: CIMBT: - National Long-term Rating at 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook Stable - National Short-term Rating at 'F1+(tha)' - Lower Tier 2 debt affirmed at 'A+(tha)' Contact: Primary Analyst Patchara Sarayudh Director +662 108 0152 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Trin Siriwuthiset Associate Director +662 108 0154 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 27 February 2015 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.