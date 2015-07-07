Fitch: Residential Loans Now Dominant in Spain MICH Cover Pools

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Multi-Issuer CÃ©dulas Hipotecarias OC Tracker here MADRID/LONDON, July 07 (Fitch) The proportion of residential mortgages in typical Spanish mortgage cover pools has risen to nearly three-quarters, Fitch Ratings says. This is improving the credit profile of multi-issuer cedulas hipotecarias (MICH) transactions and has contributed to lower supporting overcollateralisation (SOC) ratios in some ratings stress scenarios. Most Spanish banks have actively managed their mortgage portfolios during the financial and housing crises by divesting riskier real estate developer loans and commercial mortgages but retaining residential mortgages, whose performance has been more stable. The change in portfolio mix has been gradual, but significant. At end-1Q15, 74% of a typical Spanish mortgage cover pool (in euro balance terms) consisted of residential loans, up from 58% three years earlier. The credit risk of Spanish mortgage cover pools is mainly influenced by the borrower mix. Pools with higher shares of SME mortgage and real estate developer loans relative to granular residential mortgage loans generally report higher non-performing loan (NPL) ratios. The fall in average NPL ratios in Spanish cover pools, which had dropped to 11.0% at end-1Q15, partly reflects the shift in cover pool composition. It is also due to Spain's improved macro-economic and housing market outlooks, with early- and late-stage arrears declining and house prices starting to stabilise. We have reduced our default rate expectation for Spanish SMEs to reflect the more supportive macro-economic backdrop. Combined with the falling proportion of SME loans in the cover pools, this means the cover pool credit loss rates we use in stress scenarios have fallen slightly (to 22.8% under an 'Asf' rating stress scenario, for example). This means that the average SOC ratio compatible with an 'Asf' stress has decreased to 54.5% (57% in 3Q13, and over 70% in 4Q12). In May, we upgraded 12 MICH series by one notch, and revised the Outlook for five MICH series to Stable from Negative, to reflect positive macro, banking, and cover pool dynamics. But some ratings may be constrained by obligor concentration risk if further banking sector consolidation takes place. A full discussion of recent developments in Fitch-rated MICH is available in our latest "Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias OC Tracker", published today and available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Juan David Garcia Senior Director Structured Finance +34 917 025 774 Fitch Ratings Espana SAU Plaza Colon 2, Torre II 28046 Madrid Christian Gomez Analyst Structured Finance +34 917 025 777 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34 93 323 8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.