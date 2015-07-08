Fitch Rates OCBC's USD Floating Rate Notes 'AA-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singapore-based Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC; AA-/Stable) USD100m one-year floating rate notes due June 2016 a rating of 'AA-'. The notes were issued under OCBC's USD10bn global medium-term note programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated at the same level as OCBC's 'AA-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating of the notes is sensitive to changes in OCBC's IDR, which is driven by its Viability Rating of 'aa-'. For more details on OCBC's ratings and credit profile, see the rating action commentary "Fitch Affirms DBS, DBSH, OCBC and UOB at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable", dated 27 August 2014, and its full rating report, dated 14 October 2014, which are available at www.fitchratings.com. OCBC's other ratings are as follows: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'F1+' Viability Rating 'aa-' Support Rating '1' Support Rating Floor 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Elaine Koh Director +65 6796 7239 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Ker Liang Oh Analyst +65 6796 7220 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 26 August 2014 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.