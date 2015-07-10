Fitch Revises Credit Municipal de Paris' Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'AA-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/MILAN, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Credit Municipal de Paris' (CMP) Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed its Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-'. The Short-term foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. CMP's EUR250m medium-term notes programme ("Bons a moyen terme negociables" BMTN) programme is affirmed at 'AA-' and its EUR750m short-term notes ("Certificats de depots" CD) programme at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The revision follows the agency's revision of City of Paris' Outlook to Negative from Stable and the affirmation of its Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'AA' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+' (see "Fitch Revises City of Paris Outlook to Negative, Affirms at 'AA'", dated 3 July 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). CMP's ratings are linked to those of City of Paris, reflecting strong statutory support from and control by the City of Paris over CMP, which is both a local public agency (EPA) and a fully city-owned financial institution. They also take into account CMP's position as a socially-oriented organisation, with a regional monopoly on pawn broking, which is considered a public service under French law. CMP's ratings are notched down by one level from those of Paris to reflect the absence of unconditional and first-demand liquidity guarantee from the city. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings of CMP are sensitive to rating action on the City of Paris. A downgrade could result from weaker ties between the City of Paris and CMP. A negative rating action could also result from a lack of support by the city in case of a significant increase in risk at CMP's subsidiary CMP Banque. Contact: Primary Analyst Olivier Jacques Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 89 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 26 Feb 2015) here Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012) here Additional Disclosures <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame. cfm?pr_id=987721">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.