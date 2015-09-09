Fitch: Azerbaijan Banks - Limited Capacity to Absorb Losses

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Azerbaijan's Banking Sector:Under Pressure from Oil & Currency Shocks here LONDON, September 09 (Fitch) Loss absorption capacity at most Azerbaijan banks is limited, considering the significant risks they face, says Fitch Ratings. The growth of Azerbaijan's economy, heavily dependent on oil exports, may fall to only 1.5% in 2015, resulting in weaker asset quality. Further pressure on the currency, the manat, which suffered a 34% devaluation against the US dollar in February 2015, although not our central scenario, is a risk. However, on the positive side, aggregate deposit levels have been stable to date and refinancing risks on wholesale funding are low. The strong sovereign balance sheet means the authorities can provide targeted liquidity and capital support to banks, and the Azerbaijan central bank has shown regulatory forbearance. We believe capital positions at some banks are likely to come under significant pressure over the medium term from increasing credit losses. Capital cushions are only moderate in most cases, and internal capital generation is limited. However, most Fitch-rated Azerbaijan banks appear to have sufficient capital to withstand the direct impact of even an extreme additional 40% manat depreciation. International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA, BB/RWP), which represents 35% of sector assets, reported a 12% capital ratio at end-June 2015, hitting the regulatory minimum. This should improve once a capital injection, planned for 4Q15, is received and the sale of impaired loans is completed. We expect zero loan growth for the banking sector in 2015 (net of exchange-rate effects and IBA's loan sales) and credit demand is also likely to be weak in 2016. Asset quality, already somewhat strained, with impaired loans averaging 10% at end-1H15 at Fitch-rated banks, is likely to deteriorate further. Additional impairment is most likely to arise within foreign currency (FC) denominated loan books, which represented 43% of total sector lending at 1H15. This is because the most of the borrowers do not have access to FC revenues. Currency mismatches are rising as customers convert local-currency deposits into US dollars. FC-denominated deposits represented 67% of total sector deposits at end-June 2015 and the banks run sizeable short FC positions, averaging 30% of regulatory capital. To ease potential liquidity strains in local currency, the central bank has, since early 2015, assisted the banks by buying US dollars in exchange for manat. Some banks are in breach of regulatory open position currency requirements but have received waivers from the central bank. A presentation on Azerbaijani banks, delivered at Fitch's annual conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, is available by clicking on the link below. Contact: Dmitri Vasiliev Director, Financial Institutions +7 495 956 5576 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Moscow Janine Dow Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.