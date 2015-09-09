Fitch Dashboard: UK Life Sector Set for Strong Solvency II Capital

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UK Life Insurance Dashboard - September 2015 here LONDON, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that major UK life insurers are on track for strong capital positions under Solvency II, and significant growth in the income drawdown and bulk annuity markets will offset declining individual annuity sales. The rating Outlook for the sector is Stable, reflecting the diverse businesses and strong capital of the major insurers - important factors underpinning their ratings. Solvency II calculations are still subject to regulatory conclusions on companies' internal models, and several insurers are still working on restructuring certain asset portfolios, e.g. equity release mortgages, to be eligible for the matching adjustment. However, we expect that negative regulatory surprises will be limited, transitional measures will soften the impact, and some insurers will report particularly strong Solvency II capital, which may lead to pressure from shareholders for M&A or higher dividends. The dashboard also shows how sales of annuities have fared in 2015 compared with previous years, gives an update on insurers' capital positions and explains why UK life insurers are relatively immune to low interest rates. The 'UK Life Insurance Dashboard - September 2015' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Fitch Rat ings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Ralf Ehrhardt Associate Director +44 20 3530 1551 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.