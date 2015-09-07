Fitch Publishes 2016 Global Reinsurance Guide

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Reinsurance Guide 2016 here LONDON/CHICAGO, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its sixth edition of the Global Reinsurance Guide. This document provides reinsurance brokers, security committees and reinsurance investors with the latest research on the global reinsurance sector and views on the ratings in the agency's universe of reinsurance coverage. The 2016 Outlook: Global Reinsurance report discusses the key drivers behind the negative sector outlook, as well as outlining the conditions that could lead the agency to revise it to stable. The report details three key issues that are expected to pose a challenge to reinsurers during 2016: -Evolving sector highlights diverging ability to manage change; -Prospect of M&A could fuel complacency; -Alternative capital capacity will continue to impact market. The Global Reinsurers' Mid-Year 2015 Financial Results report provides a review of the financial results and performance highlights released during the half-year 2015 reporting period by reinsurers covered by Fitch. The Asian Reinsurance Markets report explores the growth of and potential for catastrophe bonds and other catastrophe management tools within the Asia-Pacific region. The report also discusses how the Asian reinsurance market is changing shape in the face of increased competition. The Latin American Reinsurance report discusses developments across the region, including regulatory developments, the region's response to its vulnerability to natural disasters and how the business model of players within the sector is evolving. The Bermuda (Re)insurers Financial Performance report provides a detailed analysis of the recent-year's financial performance of (re)insurers operating within the Bermuda market. In addition, the report discusses some of the major issues that are shaping the Bermuda reinsurance market. The Rise of Cyber Insurance report discusses the growth opportunity that cyber insurance represents for the (re)insurance sector, in terms of providing cover against attacks, as well as outlining how insurers themselves may be vulnerable to cyber attack. The role that governments and industry experts can play in addressing the risks posed by cyber are also considered. The final section of the report contains the most recent research Navigators on a selected group of reinsurers that are rated by Fitch. The Navigators provide an overview on the key rating drivers and ratings sensitivities for each reinsurer. The report is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Brian Schneider Senior Director +1 312 606 2321 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.