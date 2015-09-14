Fitch: Mexican Midsized Banks Gradually Positioning Franchises

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, September 14 (Fitch) Midsized Mexican banks have been able to maintain consistent profitability metrics and adequate capitalization despite the slow growth of the country's economy and high competition in the sector, according to a new Fitch Ratings dashboard report. The report also discusses key factors affecting the credit profiles of these banks. In Fitch's opinion, profitability among these banks is reasonable and consistent due to its sound margins derived from its focus to profitable loans (small and medium enterprises and sub-nationals). Non-performing loans are below the industry average and are also explained by these types of loans. However, asset quality metrics are highly vulnerable to material borrower concentrations. Fitch considers that the capitalization levels are adequate and reflect the inherent risks assumed by each bank, albeit capital adequacy could be pressured given their aggressive growth expectations. The funding base among these banks is reasonably diversified, Fitch also deems these banks would be able to comply gradually with the new liquidity ratio (Liquidity Coverage Ratio under Basel III) requested by the local regulator. The 'Mexican Midsized Banks Dashboard' is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Bertha Perez Associate Director +52 81 8399 9161 Fitch Mexico SA de CV Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8 Col. Del Paseo Residencial 64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Alejandro Tapia Director +52 81 8399 9156 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Mexican Midsized Banks - 1H15 Dashboard here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.