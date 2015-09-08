Fitch Rates Santander UK Group Holdings plc's EMTN Programme 'A'/'F1'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Santander UK Group Holdings plc's (SGH) new EMTN programme a long-term rating of 'A' and a short-term rating of 'F1'. The ratings apply only to the issuance of senior unsecured notes and represent senior programme ratings. It should be noted that not all notes under the programme will be rated. KEY RATING DRIVERS The senior programme ratings are aligned with SGH's Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A' and 'F1', respectively. Fitch views the likelihood of default on any given senior unsecured obligation as the same as the likelihood of default on SGH, because default on any material class of senior unsecured obligations would be treated by Fitch as a default of the entity. RATING SENSITIVITIES The senior debt ratings of the programme are sensitive to changes in SGH's Long- and Short-term IDRs. Contact: Primary Analyst Claudia Nelson Senior Director + 44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Rating Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst John Boulton Director +44 20 3530 1673 Committee Chairperson Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 144 29 91 74 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame. cfm?pr_id=990474">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.