Fitch: Chilean Life Insurance Dashboard - Mid-Year 2015

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Chilean Life Insurance Dashboard (First-Half 2015) here SANTIAGO, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings reports in its latest Chilean Life Insurance Dashboard for the first half of 2015 (1H15) that the Life industry was mainly propelled by the annuities and saving segment, decoupled with the weak Chilean economic forecast. Industry net income remains stable compared to 1H14, although gross written premiums growth was 18.2%. Industry performance was mainly driven by an increase in claims-losses and limited investment returns. Premium growth was driven by regulatory changes for initial losses in the annuities segment, which encourages companies in these segments to commercialize competitive annuities, and therefore increase annuities premiums, which were up 28.9%. Companies active in traditional segments such as life and health remain with the most uneven profits, followed by pension companies, whereas bank assurance companies present less volatile and higher profitable ratios. The new report, 'Chilean Life Insurance Dashboard 1H2015' is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link above.