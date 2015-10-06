Fitch: Funds Face Shrinking Market Liquidity, Capacity Issues

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fund Capacity here PARIS, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says funds face growing capacity issues due to the combined effect of reduced overall market liquidity, growth of a fund's AUM relative to supply, fund flow concentration and search for return reaching into less liquid asset classes. Capacity issues are becoming particularly pressing in the credit fund sector, where these trends have been most pronounced. In addition, we consider the safeguards and techniques of blockbuster credit funds, against fire sales during a sustained period of heavy outflows in illiquid markets, untried. Nevertheless, the largest funds in capacity-constrained categories have overall maintained or improved their three-year performance record relative to peers and their benchmarks since 2012, supporting the idea that most of the largest funds have not reached the point of maximum capacity despite strong AUM growth over the period. The ability of active asset managers to exploit market inefficiencies reduces as fund size increases. Beyond a certain limit, "capacity", a fund's ability to outperform its peers and objectives may be constrained. Fitch considers that a fund's size directly influences sources of returns, but affects returns themselves only indirectly. Size has an effect on the implementation of investment strategy, which may affect the consistency of performance. We believe capacity management can be a source of investment edge, which may be better revealed in prolonged periods of outflows and market sell-off. The report, "Fund Capacity - Trade Off Between Size and Performance", is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Fitch Ratings S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 203 530 1147 Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.