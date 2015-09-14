Fitch Places Mitsui Life on RWP, Following Management Integration Agreement with Nippon Life

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Mitsui Life Insurance Company Limited's (Mitsui Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of 'BBB+' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The rating action follows the announcement that Mitsui Life Insurance Company Limited (Mitsui Life) and Japan's largest private insurer, Nippon Life Insurance Company (Nippon Life, IFS:A/Stable), have signed a basic agreement whereby Nippon Life will purchase all of Mitsui Life's shares and declare Mitsui Life as its affiliate. Both insurers are expected to sign a definitive agreement in late October - early November 2015. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of March 2016, subject to regulatory approvals and the external market environment. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Positive Watch of Mitsui Life reflects Fitch's expectation that Mitsui Life's financial profile is likely to benefit from being a part of Japan's largest private insurer and financially stronger group. Fitch will consider the strategic importance of Mitsui Life within the Nippon Life Group and Mitsui Life's financial performance upon the completion of the transaction. Fitch expects to upgrade Mitsui Life's rating by one to a maximum of two notches. Mitsui Life will operate as a subsidiary of Nippon Life, while maintaining its brand name and existing distribution channel, which has strong ties with Mitsui Group. Nippon Life is in discussions with certain Mitsui Group members such as Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (IDR: A-/Stable) regarding their reacquisition of approximately 15% in aggregate of Mitsui Life's shares after the transaction. Nippon Life reported core profit of JPY679bn, with total assets of JPY62.2trn, while Mitsui Life reported core profit of JPY59bn, with total assets of JPY7.4trn in the financial year ending March 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is likely on completion, depending further analysis of the strategic importance of Mitsui Life within the Nippon Life Group. A downgrade of Mitsui Life is unlikely given Fitch's view that it will maintain sufficient capitalisation based on the moderate investment risks and declining risk associated with minimum guarantees of variable annuity products. Contact: Primary Analyst Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 14 Jul 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.