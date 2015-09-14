Fitch Assigns Old Mutual South Africa's Subordinated Debt 'AA(zaf)' Final Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Old Mutual Life Assurance Company South Africa's (OMLACSA; AAA(zaf)/Stable) ZAR2.479bn subordinated debt securities final ratings of 'AA(zaf)'. The notes are rated two notches below OMLACSA's National Long-term Rating of 'AAA(zaf)' to reflect their subordination and moderate risk of non-performance, in line with Fitch's notching criteria. The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the bond issue and receipt of documents conforming to the information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned 2 September 2015. The unsecured subordinated callable securities were issued in three tranches, as follows: - ZAR1,288m floating-rate notes paying a coupon of three-month JIBAR + 225bps and maturing on 14 September 2025. The notes are callable after five years. - ZAR568m fixed-rate notes paying a coupon of 10.9% per annum semi-annually in arrears and maturing on 14 September 2027. The notes are callable after seven years. - ZAR623m fixed-rate notes paying a coupon of 11.35% per annum semi-annually in arrears and maturing on 14 September 2030. The notes are callable after ten years. KEY RATING DRIVERS All three tranches have a step-up in the coupon after their respective first call dates. The step-ups range from an additional 112.5 bps to 146bps.The notes include a mandatory interest deferral feature which is triggered when the company's capital level falls below the regulatory capital requirement. According to Fitch's methodology, these subordinated bonds are classified as 100% capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based capital calculation and are classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial leverage calculations. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings on the subordinated debt securities are sensitive to changes in OMLACSA's National Long-term rating. Contact: Primary Analyst Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 21 August 2015 Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 14 Jul 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.