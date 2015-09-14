Fitch Expects to Rate AIG's New Sr. Unsecured Notes 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a rating of 'BBB+' to American International Group, Inc.'s (AIG) $420 million issuance of 4.9% senior notes due 2045. Proceeds from this new issue will be used for general corporate purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS This new issue is rated equivalent to the ratings of AIG's existing senior debt, and was sold in the Taiwan market. AIG completed offerings of 30-year notes in Taiwan in March 2015 ($350 million) and July 2015 ($290 million). Financial leverage as measured by the ratio of financial debt and preferred securities to total capital (excluding operating debt and the impact of FAS 115) was 17.5% at June 30, 2015, up from 16.5% at year-end 2014. Pro forma financial leverage adjusting for the new issuance, the July 2015 repurchase of $3.4 billion of AIG parent debt, and prior third-quarter 2015 issuances of $2.79 billion of senior debt is 17.5%. Fitch affirmed the ratings of AIG and its insurance operating subsidiaries with a Positive Outlook on Sept. 1, 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key triggers that could lead to an upgrade include: --Improvement in GAAP earnings-based interest coverage to 10x or above; --No material changes in AIG's capital structure, including maintenance of financial leverage and total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio at current levels as well as risk-based capital at the company's insurance subsidiaries; --Stable-to-improving overall operating earnings. Key triggers that could lead to an upgrade to the ratings of AIG's property/casualty subsidiaries include: --A shift to sustainable underwriting profitability, with greater loss reserve stability or reserve redundancies. Key triggers that could lead to a return to a Stable Outlook include: --Increase in financial leverage to above 20%, or an increase in the TFC ratio to above 0.7x from 0.5 currently; --Significant reductions in debt servicing capacity from holding company assets and available dividends from subsidiaries to a level below 6x annual interest on financial debt; --Large underwriting losses and/or heightened reserve volatility of the company's non-life insurance subsidiaries; --Deterioration in the company's domestic life subsidiaries' profitability trends; --Material declines in risk-based capital ratios at either the domestic life insurance or the non-life insurance subsidiaries. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch expects to assign the following rating: --USD420 million of 4.9% senior unsecured notes due Sept. 25, 2045 'BBB+'. Fitch currently rates the AIG entities as follows, with a Positive Outlook: American International Group, Inc. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-'; --Various senior unsecured note issues 'BBB+'; --USD999.55 million of 5.05% senior unsecured notes due Oct. 1, 2015 'BBB+'; --EUR42.24 million of 6.797% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2017 'BBB+'; --GBP100.2 million of 6.765% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2017 'BBB+'; --USD1 billion of 2.3% senior unsecured notes due July 16, 2019 'BBB+'; --USD638.4 million of 3.375% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15, 2020 'BBB+'; --USD708 million of 6.4% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 15, 2020 'BBB+'; --USD1.5 billion of 4.875% senior unsecured notes due June 2022 'BBB+'; --USD1 billion of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due Feb. 15, 2024 'BBB+'; --USD1.25 billion of 3.75% senior unsecured notes due July 10, 2025 'BBB+'; --USD1.2 billion of 3.875% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15, 2035 'BBB+'; --USD500 million of 4.7% senior unsecured notes due July 10, 2035 'BBB+'; --USD1 billion of 6.25% senior unsecured notes due May 1, 2036 'BBB+'; --USD243.43 million of 6.820% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2037 'BBB+'; --USD 2.25 billion of 4.5% senior unsecured notes due July 16, 2044 'BBB+'; --USD350 million of 4.35% senior unsecured notes due Mar. 20, 2045 'BBB+'; --USD750 million of 4.8% senior unsecured notes due July 10, 2045 'BBB+'; --USD290 million of 4.9% senior unsecured notes due July 17, 2045 'BBB+'; --USD800 million of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15, 2055 'BBB+'; --USD20.3 million of 5.60% senior unsecured notes due July 31, 2097 'BBB+'; --EUR12.85 million of 8.00% series A-7 junior subordinated debentures due May 22, 2038 'BBB-'; --USD607.17 million of 8.175% series A-6 junior subordinated debentures due May 15, 2058 'BBB-'; --GBP88.2 million of 5.75% series A-2 junior subordinated debentures due March 15, 2067 'BBB-'; --EUR162.6 million of 4.875% series A-3 junior subordinated debentures due March 15, 2067 'BBB-'; --GBP5.6 million of 8.625% series A-8 junior subordinated debentures due May 22, 2068 'BBB-'; --USD403.18 million of 6.25% series A-1 junior subordinated debentures due March 15, 2087 'BBB-'. AIG International, Inc. --Long-term IDR 'A-'. AIG Life Holdings, Inc. --Long-term IDR 'A-'; --USD135.5 million of 7.50% senior unsecured notes due July 15, 2025 'BBB+'; --USD150 million of 6.625% senior unsecured notes due Feb. 15, 2029 'BBB+'; --USD116.4 million of 8.50% junior subordinated debentures due July 1, 2030 'BBB-'; --USD78.9 million of 7.57% junior subordinated debentures due Dec. 1, 2045 'BBB-'; --USD227.3 million of 8.125% junior subordinated debentures due March 15, 2046 'BBB-'. AGC Life Insurance Company American General Life Insurance Company The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York --Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating 'A+'. AIU Insurance Company American Home Assurance Company AIG Assurance Company AIG Europe Limited American International Overseas Limited AIG Property Casualty Company AIG Specialty Insurance Company Commerce & Industry Insurance Company Granite State Insurance Company Illinois National Insurance Company Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania Lexington Insurance Company National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA New Hampshire Insurance Company --IFS rating 'A'. ASIF Global Financing --USD750 million of 6.9% senior secured notes due March 15, 2032 'A+'. ASIF II Program --GBP200 million of 6.375% senior secured notes due Oct. 5, 2020 'A+'; --USD82 million of 0% senior secured notes due Jan. 2, 2032 'A+'. ASIF III Program --CHF150 million of 3% senior secured notes due Dec. 29, 2015 'A+'; --GBP350 million of 5.375% senior secured notes due Oct. 14, 2016 'A+'; --GBP250 million of 5% senior secured notes due Dec. 18, 2018 'A+'; --EUR200 million of 1.66% senior secured notes due Dec. 20, 2024 'A+'. 