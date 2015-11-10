Fitch Publishes Peer Review of Large Peruvian Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a peer review of large Peruvian banks that covers the top five names in the country, comprising approximately 89% of Peru's banking system's assets. Their business volumes -- largely concentrated in Peru -- ranked between USD39 billion and USD3.1 billion at second quarter 2015 (2Q15). Peru's top five banks - Banco de Credito del Peru (BCP), BBVA Continental (BC), Scotiabank Peru (SBP), Banco Internacional del Peru (IBK) and Banco Interamericano de Finanzas (BIF) - have continued their healthy growth albeit a slower pace than in prior years. Peruvian banks maintained their performance, sound asset quality, adequate capital and generally stable funding. While some differences persist, these banks boast strong credit metrics that compare very well to those of their regional and global peers. In addition, the top four enjoy strong competitive positions in an open yet concentrated market. Following slower economic growth, banks have adjusted their risk appetite and focused on secured retail products and lower risk segments. As expected, some performance metrics have declined but large Peruvian banks maintain a healthy profitability. Asset quality should continue to decline but remain moderate and adequately covered by reserves. For Peruvian banks, the main challenge has been on the funding side, where they generally enjoy adequate liquidity but, when broken down by currency, liquidity is abundant in USD and scarce in local currency. A sustained drive to reduce USD lending and currency swap/repo facilities from the central bank have contributed to reduce loan dollarization. Deposit dollarization has yet to return to its declining trend and should do so in 2016-2017, once depreciation expectations recede. In the meantime, local currency liquidity injections from the central banks should suffice to sustain growth. During the last peer review, Fitch affirmed all Peruvian banks' ratings with a Stable Outlook. Contact: Diego Alcazar Director +1-212-908-0396 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Peer Review: Large Peruvian Banks (Facing Headwinds) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.