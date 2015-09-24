Fitch Assigns Mizuho Bank's THB Senior Notes 'A-' Final Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Japan-based Mizuho Bank, Ltd.'s (MHBK, A-/Stable) Thai baht-denominated fixed-rate, senior unsecured notes a final rating of 'A-'. The THB3bn senior unsecured bonds carry a fixed annual coupon of 2.33% and mature on 28 September 2018. The proceeds will be used for general purposes for the bank's operation in Thailand. The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and is in line with the expected rating assigned on 10 September 2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating of the notes is aligned with the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of MHBK because they constitute unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of MHBK, and rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. As MHBK is considered a systemically important financial institution in Japan, its Long-Term IDR is based on sovereign support, in line with the bank's Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A-'. This is because the SRF is higher than the bank's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+', which in turn reflects the bank's strong domestic franchise, solid liquidity profile in yen, and sound asset quality. It also considers MHBK's adequate capital, which continues to improve through consistent retained earnings - although profitability remains modest on account of the sustained low interest-rate environment. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the notes is primarily sensitive to any change to MHBK's IDRs, which would most likely stem from a downgrade to the bank's SRF. This could be due to a downgrade in Japan's sovereign rating to 'A-' or the sovereign being perceived as less willing to support the bank, providing the bank's VR had not been upgraded. If the latter was to occur, MHBK's IDR would then be underpinned by its VR. An upgrade of the sovereign rating would be unlikely to lead to any upgrade in the bank's SRF. Contact: Primary Analyst Naoki Morimura Director +81 3 3288 2686 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083 Secondary Analyst Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=991245 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.