Fitch Publishes Mexican Insurance Dashboard for First-Half 2015

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its Mexican Insurance Dashboard for the first-half of 2015. The report highlights key events affecting the industry as of June 2015. While the sector experienced nominal growth of 119% compared to 1H'14, it largely resulted from the biannual Pemex policy renewal, which usually occurs in the third quarter. Excluding the Pemex renewal, sector growth was 5.1%. The combined ratio also saw slight improvement at 103% for June 2015 vs. 105% for June 2014, and net results for the sector remained the same. In addition to performance for 1H'15, Fitch's report also provides an outlook for the remainder of the year. Highlights include an overview of the federal structural reforms execution and implementation of a new regulatory framework. The 'Mexican Insurance Dashboard 1H2015' is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchratings.com.co' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Eugenia Martinez Associate Director +52 (81) 83-99-9155 eugenia.martinez@fitchratings.com Fitch Ratings Mexico Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Piso 8, Monterrey NL, 64920 Milena Carrizosa Director +571 307-5180 ext 1090 milena.carrizosa@fitchratings.com Fitch Ratings Colombia Calle 69 A # 9 -85 Bogota, Colombia Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.