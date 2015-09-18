Fitch's 'Inside Credit': Bank Regulation In Focus

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 18 (Fitch) The latest edition of Fitch Ratings' 'Inside Credit' newsletter highlights the impact of regulation on Global Trading and Universal Banks' (GTUBS) business models. Increased regulatory requirements for capital, liquidity and resolvable group structures are forcing the 12 global trading and universal banks to adapt their strategies to ensure that they can generate adequate risk-adjusted returns. This is driving a strategic business model rethink at some banks, notably some of the European groups. "The banks whose management can dedicate most time to the business will have the greatest advantage, compared with those that have to devote material management resources to adapting strategies," says Christian Scarafia, Senior Director. "In general, better growth prospects in the U.S. have positioned those banks better than their European peers." Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit include: --U.S. High Yield ETF Trading Volume, Flows Could Create Disconnects --European Leveraged Loans Resilient Despite Increased Volatility --Paths Diverge for "Second Tier" Money Fund Domiciles --ABI Could Face Multi-Notch Downgrade from SABMiller Deal --Pakistan Assigned First Time 'B' Rating --European CLO 2.0: Selected Transaction Features Explained --No Sovereign Credit Impact from Australia PM Change --Recoveries from Properties in Possession Lag Spanish Housing Rebound --China Automotive Sector Blue Book --Highlights from the Global Sovereign Conference 'Inside Credit' is a weekly snapshot of Fitch Ratings' noteworthy content, selected from all sectors and regions. To receive the weekly edition, distributed every Friday at 8am ET, please sign up here: here Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.