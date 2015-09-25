Fitch Dashboard: Low Interest Rates Put Pressure on German Life Insurance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: German Life Insurance Dashboard - Autumn 2015 here FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the pressures of low investment yields are the main factor for the negative outlook for the German life insurance sector. However, for the time being, Fitch believes these pressures are manageable and has a Stable Rating Outlook on the sector, but continued low interest rates, with further pressure on capital and earnings, could lead to a change in Rating Outlook to Negative. Persistent low interest rates are eroding the capital buffers held by German life insurers and Fitch expects capital to remain under pressure in 2015. The Zinszusatzreserve, an additional reserving requirement introduced in 2011, increases insurers' capital buffers but weakens current statutory solvency ratios. On the other hand the new Life Insurance Reform Act brought some relief, as insurers are now allowed to fully retain unrealised capital gains on bond portfolios upon the expiry or cancellation of policies. The 'German Life Insurance Dashboard - Autumn 2015' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 (0) 69 768076 118 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Str. 46-50 60311 Frankfurt Dr Christoph Schmitt Director +49 (0) 69 768076 121 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.