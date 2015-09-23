Fitch: Strong Finances Underpin Singapore Industrial REITs Amid Downturn

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singapore Industrial REIT Dashboard 1H15 here SINGAPORE, September 23 (Fitch) The Singapore industrial real estate investment trust (REITs) sector will remain resilient in the current economic slowdown due to their robust financial profiles, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. We expect rental rates on Singapore industrial property to remain under pressure in 3Q15, as falling demand meets increasing supply across all industrial asset types. There is more pressure on rents of lower-specification industrial properties because of weaker demand and higher supply, while higher-specification properties are less affected as demand remains stable. REITs with a higher proportion of near-term lease renewals and a greater proportion of low-specification assets are at higher risk. The sector's loan-to-value ratio and interest coverage ratio remain robust. The large proportion (80% at end-1H15) of the sector's debt with fixed rates, as well as the narrow mismatch between the duration of the sector's lease and debt contracts, also underpin the sector's resilience in a downturn. The dashboard style report titled "Singapore Industrial REIT Dashboard 3Q15" is available at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard 35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA Director +65 6796 7216 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.