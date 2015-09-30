Fitch Rates Westpac NZ's Series 2015-1 EUR500m Covered Bonds 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Westpac New Zealand's (WNZL, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2015-1 EUR500m mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. Series 2015-1 has been issued through Westpac Securities NZ Limited, London Branch, a guaranteed issuing vehicle used for international funding by WNZL. This brings the total outstanding issuance of the programme to NZD3.8bn. The fixed-rate bond is due in September 2020, and benefits from a 12-month extendable maturity. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on WNZL's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2, and an asset percentage (AP) of 86.5%, which is equivalent to Fitch's break-even AP. This supports a tested rating of 'AA' on a probability of default (PD) basis, and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the Stable Outlook on WNZL's IDR. Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted-average residual life of the assets at 14 years and the liabilities at 2.7 years. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) WNZL's IDR was downgraded by two notches to 'A'; or (ii) the D-Cap falls by two categories to 0 (full discontinuity); or (iii) the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 86.5%. Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the 'AAA' break-even AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Claire Heaton Senior Director +61 2 8256 0361 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst James Leung Director +61 2 8256 0322 Committee Chairperson Natasha Vojvodic Senior Director +61 2 8256 0350 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 19 May 2015 The source of information used to assess these ratings was Westpac New Zealand Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public. Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email: leni.vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 23 Jun 2015) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 14 May 2014) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 23 Jul 2015) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum (pub. 23 Sep 2015) here Fitch's Mortgage Covered Bond Refinancing Stresses - Excel File (pub. 07 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.