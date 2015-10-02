Fitch Publishes REIT Report Quarterly for 3Q'15

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/LONDON, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its REIT Report Quarterly for third-quarter 2015, which highlights research during the past quarter. On Sept. 14, 2015, Fitch published a special report stating that it expects the acute care hospital industry's consolidation will continue as various secular shifts encourage larger, integrated care delivery systems. On Sept. 10, 2015, Fitch published its quarterly liquidity report stating that the median liquidity coverage ratio for select U.S. equity REITs is 1.2x for the July 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2017 period, down slightly from the three prior comparable timeframes. REITs' cost of debt remains attractive for larger and more seasoned companies; however, average unsecured bond spreads have risen over 25% from the prior year in response to macroeconomic factors. On Aug. 17, 2015, Fitch published a special report stating that Houston's multifamily market is facing both demand headwinds and a meaningful supply wave. Construction accelerated over the past few years as a result of the strong absolute and relative economic growth and has been unrestrained because of the lack of physical or zoning barriers to entry. Fitch expects REIT operating performance in Houston will vary depending on submarket focus, as construction is concentrated. Supply is focused in the submarkets between and including downtown and northwest Houston Other items in this edition of Fitch's 'REIT Report Quarterly' include: --An overview of recent rating actions; --Summaries of recently published REIT reports and criteria; --Links to recent Fitch research. 'REIT Report Quarterly' is available by clicking on the above link or at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Ratings and Research >> Corporate Finance >> REITs >> Research Contact: Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Frederic Gits Managing Director +33 14429 9184 Kalai Pillay Senior Director +61 8256-0388 Jose Vertiz Director +1-212-908-0641 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. REIT Report Quarterly (3Q15) here Related Research 2Q15 U.S. Equity REIT Liquidity: Cracks Beginning to Show here Hospital Consolidation to Continue; REITs to Fund here REIT Share Price Weakness Reinvigorating Buybacks (What U.S. Equity REITs Are Saying) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.