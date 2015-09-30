Fitch: Catastrophe Bond Issuance Expected to Remain Strong in 2016

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 30 (Fitch) In a new special Fitch Ratings report 'Global Catastrophe Bond Market: Issuance Conditions Favorable for 2016', Fitch provides analysis of the global catastrophe (cat) bond market, which experienced strong issuance through the first nine months of 2015 despite a modest decline from the record level reported in the prior year. Through the third-quarter of 2015, $5.5 billion of cat bonds have been issued, down from $6.2 billion during the same period of 2014. Repeat sponsors have replaced maturing issues and taken advantage of current favorable market conditions, but new sponsor issuance has been limited as other alternative risk transfer outlets remained strong options for cedants. Issuance is likely to remain strong into 2016 as more than $7 billion of outstanding cat bonds will mature and are likely to be replaced in the next 15 months. Conditions remain favorable for new and returning sponsors; however, growth in total outstanding issuance will be limited as maturities offset much of the new issuance. Fitch rated nine catastrophe bond (12 separate tranches) transactions in the 15-month period between April 2014 and July 2015, representing over $3 billion in par value with a range of ratings between 'Bsf' and 'BB+sf'. Fitch expects that peak tail risks within sponsors' reinsurance programs will continue to remain of interest to investors and a source of growth in the industry, but that cat bonds will continue to be structured with risk profiles consistent with non-investment-grade ratings. The full report, 'Global Catastrophe Bond Market: Issuance Conditions Favorable for 2016' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Financial Institutions >> Insurance >> Research Contact: Primary Analyst Christopher A. Grimes, CFA Director +1-312-368-3263 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Jeffrey A. Mohrenweiser, FSA, CFA Senior Director +1 312 368-3182 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Global Catastrophe Bond Market (Issuance Conditions Favorable for 2016) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.