Fitch Rates Mainland China's 1st Green Bond from Agricultural Bank of China

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Agricultural Bank of China Limited's (ABC; A/Stable) long-term green bonds issued under its medium-term note (MTN) programme Long-Term Ratings of 'A'. This is the first issue of green bonds by a mainland Chinese entity. The rated notes include the following senior unsecured notes issued under ABC's USD15bn MTN programme: - USD400m with three-year maturity; - USD500m with five-year maturity; and - CNY600m with two-year maturity. The MTN programme was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 21 July 2015 and was rated 'A/F1' by Fitch on 30 September 2015. The proceeds from the green bonds will be used by ABC exclusively for lending in support of environmental protection, energy conservation and greenhouse gas emission reduction, and to fund eligible green projects. The proceeds may be invested in projects in China or overseas. Failure to comply with the use of proceeds obligations will not constitute a default event. Any unallocated balance of issuance proceeds will be held by ABC for liquidity management purposes. ABC has established a list of eligible green projects, and has so far evaluated and approved around 40 of such projects with total loan amount of about CNY10bn. The bank will allocate the proceeds of the green bonds to the green projects on its list, and update the list with new eligible green projects based on the status of the existing ones. Total green loans issued by ABC amounted to CNY472.4bn and made up 5.8% of total loans as at 31 December 2014. KEY RATING DRIVERS The green bonds issued under the MTN programme represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of ABC, and are rated in line with ABC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'. The bank's IDRs are in turn based on an extremely high probability of support, if required, from the Chinese government in the event of stress. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to ratings of the green bonds will be directly correlated to changes in the IDRs of the bank, which in turn will reflect any shift in the perceived willingness or ability of China's government to support ABC in a full and timely manner.