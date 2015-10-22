Fitch: Fed Lift-Off Poses Threat to Vulnerable Emerging Markets

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fed Lift-Off: Emerging Market Cross-Sector Risks here LONDON, October 22 (Fitch) Emerging markets (EMs) are becoming an increasing source of risk to global growth as the collapse in commodity prices and political shocks exacerbate a secular slowdown, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. Our latest forecast for global growth of 2.3% in 2015 is the weakest since the global financial crisis in 2009. Against this backdrop, the Fed's looming tightening of monetary policy after an unprecedented period of historically low rates will add to the macroeconomic and external financing pressures on EM countriess. EM bonds were boosted in the last decade by international investors' search for yield and increased funding disintermediation in local debt markets. This makes EM borrowers vulnerable to rising US rates and the reversal of previously strong capital flows. Fitch reviewed 19 EM countries, selected based on their weights in the J.P. Morgan EMBI and CEMBI indices, to identify cross-sector sensitivities to rising US rates. All but one are rated investment- grade but over one-a quarteralmost one-third are on the edge at 'BBB-'. Turkish issuers stand out as most exposed across all main sectors, although many of these risks are longstanding and itthe country has weathered adverse conditions in the past. Latin American countries, notably Brazil, also face headwinds challenges, but mainly due to weakening fundamentals rather than through high levels of unhedged US Ddollar funding. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/pages/lon_des/emx/index.html ">Cli ck here for an interactive map highlighting cross-sector vulnerabilities for 19 EM countries. In general, EM sovereign credit fundamentals improved in the past decade, with rising foreign- currency reserves, more countries having floating exchange rates, a higher proportion of government debt in local currencies and longer debt maturities. However,But there have been net downgrades of EM sovereigns in 2015 and Fed tightening is looming at a time when many EMs face slowing growth, lower commodity prices, weakening currencies and, in some cases, heightened political risk. Some EM banks without high levels of dollar-denominated debt are looking forward to a US rate rise, which holds the promise of higher profitability. However,But for most banks any increased profitability is outweighed by risks, including the reduced ability of some sovereigns to support their banks, as well asand pressure on asset quality and capital. Within the corporate sector, highly leveraged companies with US Ddollar-denominated debt, operating expenses and/or capex are most exposed - especially those lacking USD dollar revenues and/or balance sheet hedging. Sector bubbles continue to inflate and burst, such as in steel, sugar &and ethanol, and small commodity companies. The report, "Fed Lift-Off: Emerging-Market Cross-Sector Risks", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contacts: Monica Insoll Managing Director Credit Market Research +44 20 3530 1060 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Ed Parker Managing Director Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1176 Alan Adkins Senior Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1702 John Hatton Managing Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1061 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.