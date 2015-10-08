Fitch: Mexican Non-Bank Financial Institutions Diversify their Funding

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY/NEW YORK, October 08 (Fitch) According to a new Fitch Ratings Dashboard, Fitch-rated non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) in Mexico have been able to increase their access to more flexible and institutionalized funding, gradually diversifying their funding mix. The report also discusses the relevant role development banks play in this segment, the increased participation of commercial banks, more frequent unsecured and secured bond issuances, as well as the main characteristics of the funding sources of rated NBFIs. Fitch also analyzes some of the weaknesses that prevail in the funding of NBFIs, such as the requirement of pledged assets for the approval of credit lines and the predominantly wholesale nature of their funding sources. The agency believes that the recent conversion of some rated entities to a regulated legal entity could benefit the structure and conditions of their funding base in the medium term. The 'Mexican NBFIs Funding Dashboard is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Alba Maria Zavala, CFA Associate Director +52 81 8399 9137 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Veronica Chau Senior Director +52 81 8399 9169 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Mexican Non-Bank Financial Institutions Funding Dashboard here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.