Fitch Rates Pasha Yatirim Bankasi A.S. 'A(tur)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Pasha Yatirim Bankasi A.S. (PBTR) a National Long-term Rating of 'A(tur)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is driven by potential support from PBTR's parent, Azerbaijan's Pasha Bank OJSC (PB, BB-/Stable), which owns 80% of PBTR's shares. PB's ratings, in turn, are underpinned by potential support from Azerbaijan authorities given, among others, the bank's systemic importance as a member of the second-largest banking group in Azerbaijan (see "Fitch Upgrades Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank and Pasha Bank; Affirms AccessBank" dated 21 September 2015 at www.fitchratings.com) Fitch's view on probability of support for PBTR considers (i) the strategic importance of the subsidiary to its shareholder, (ii) close integration between the two banks, (iii) the sizable equity injection already made into PBTR, and (iv) the two banks' common branding. RATING SENSITIVITIES PBTR's National Long-term Rating, including its Outlook, is sensitive to changes in its parent's Long-term IDR and Outlook. PBTR's rating could also be affected should Fitch change its view on PB's commitment to PBTR. Contact: Primary Analyst Dmitri Vasiliev Director +7 495 956 5576 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow, 115054 Secondary Analyst Aslan Tavitov Associate Director +44 203 530 1788 Committee Chairperson Olga Ignatieva Senior Director +7 495 956 6906 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 18 September 2015 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.