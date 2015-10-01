Fitch Ratings Appoints Brian Coulton as Chief Economist

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Coulton as Chief Economist, responsible for the development of Fitch's economic research on a global basis. Mr. Coulton joins from Legal and General Investment Management (LGIM) Limited, where he was their Emerging Market Strategist since late 2010. Prior to LGIM, Mr. Coulton spent over ten years with Fitch Ratings, primarily as Head of Global Economics and EMEA Sovereign Ratings, a role he held after several years in Hong Kong as Head of Asia Pacific Sovereign Ratings. Prior to joining Fitch Ratings in 1999, Mr. Coulton was an Economics Adviser at HM Treasury. Mr. Coulton will join Fitch Ratings on Monday, 5 October, based in London. He will report to James McCormack, Fitch's Global Head of Sovereign and Supranational Ratings, also based in London. "Economic commentary, analysis and forecasting are integral parts of our sovereign ratings platform and help further differentiate Fitch's views across financial markets. We are delighted to be welcoming back an economist of Brian's calibre. His extensive knowledge of both developed and emerging market economies, understanding of sovereign credit fundamentals and more recent experience on the buy side will bring exceptional breadth and depth to our strong global sovereign ratings platform," said James McCormack. Mr. Coulton graduated with a BSc in Economics from the University of Wales, Swansea, and holds an MA in Economics from the University of Warwick. Contact: James McCormack Managing Director Sovereigns +44 203 530 1286 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.