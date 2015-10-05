Fitch Revises ProCredit Bank (Macedonia)'s Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/WARSAW, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today revised ProCredit Bank (Macedonia)'s (PCBM) Outlook to Negative from Stable. At the same time, the agency affirmed the bank's ratings at Long- and Short-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'BBB-'/'F3', and at Support '2'. The 'b+' Viability Rating was not affected by this rating action. A full list of the ratings is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating action follows Fitch's revision of the Outlook on the Macedonian sovereign rating (see 'Fitch Revises Macedonia's Outlook to Negative, Affirms at 'BB+' dated 21 August 2015 on www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS PCBM's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by potential support from its parent, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (PCH, BBB/Stable). The support considerations take into account the 100% ownership, common branding, close parental integration and a track record of timely capital and liquidity support to group banks from PCH. Absent of Country Ceiling constraints, these considerations are typically reflected in a one notch differential between the rating of the parent, PCH, and that of PCBM. PCH's ratings are based on Fitch's view of the support it could expect to receive from its core international financial institution (IFI) shareholders when needed. Fitch's view of support is based on PCH's ownership, effective corporate governance and the important and successful development role it fulfils in advancing responsible financing and small business lending in developing markets. This mission is in keeping with the developmental mandates of the core shareholders. The Negative Outlook on PCBM's IDRs reflects that on Macedonia's Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs. PCBM's IDRs are currently at the level of Macedonia's Country Ceiling (BBB-), based on Fitch's view of strong support - if needed - from its German-based parent. A downgrade of the Country Ceiling and sovereign rating of Macedonia would lead to the Long-term foreign currency IDR of PCBM being capped by Macedonia's Country Ceiling, and would result in a wider notching between PCH's and PCBM's foreign currency IDRs. RATING SENSITIVITIES PCBM's IDRs are at the level of Macedonia's Country Ceiling. The IDR and Support Rating would therefore be sensitive to a downgrade of the Country Ceiling. A downgrade of PCH's ratings or a weakening in Fitch's view of the parental support available to the bank would also result in a downgrade of its IDRs and Support Rating, although neither is expected by Fitch. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Contact: Primary Analyst Sandra Hamilton Director +44 20 3530 1266 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Committee Chairperson Erwin Van Lumich Senior Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=991793 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.