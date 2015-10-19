Fitch Rates SCOR Global Life Reinsurance Ireland Limited IFS 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Irish reinsurer SCOR Global Life Reinsurance Ireland Limited's (SGLRIL) 'AA-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating. The Outlook is Stable. Under Fitch's insurance rating methodology, the agency considers SGLRIL as core to the SCOR group (ultimate parent SCOR SE; IFS AA-/Stable) and has therefore aligned SGLRIL's IFS rating with that of other core operating entities within the group. KEY RATING DRIVERS Support: SCOR SE provides an unconditional guarantee in respect of SGLRIL's liabilities. Strategic importance: SGLRIL is a key subsidiary of SCOR Global Life SE, underwriting a significant portion of premiums originating from intra-group retrocession with SCOR Global Life's US entities, while providing reinsurance cover to insurance companies in respect of life assurance, including mortality, longevity and morbidity risks. Materiality: SGLRIL's 2014 gross written premiums (GWP) totalled USD4.1bn, which represents 51% of SCOR Global Life's total GWP and approximately 12% of SCOR group's total GWP. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in SCOR group's rating would be reflected by a corresponding change in SGLRIL's IFS rating. Related rating committee date: 9 October 2015. Contact: Primary Analyst Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=992522 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.