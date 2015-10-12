Fitch: New Provisions to Cost German Life Insurers EUR10bn

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 12 (Fitch) Germany's life insurance sector will need an estimated EUR10bn in 2015 to reserve against life products promising guaranteed returns in excess of an official reference rate likely to be set at 2.9%, says Fitch Ratings. The German insurance regulator has since 2010 forced the sector to hold supplementary reserves, known as Zinszusatzreserve (ZZR). These reserves cost the industry EUR8.5bn in 2014 and have risen each year, reflecting the large overhang of old, high-yielding guaranteed products in the market, which offer returns well in excess of investment returns achievable today. Our estimated reference rate is calculated using the average nine month zero-coupon euro swap yield to end-September 2015. The final rate will be published by BaFin, Gemany's financial supervisory authority, at year-end. 2014's reference rate was 3.15%. Guaranteed products already subject to ZZR will require provision top-ups in 2015 because the reference rate's decline means that an ever-larger pool of guaranteed products is caught up by ZZR requirements. Products guaranteeing a 3% annual return will be, for the first time, subject to a ZZR requirement in 2015. We estimate that by end-2015, 60% of all guaranteed products in the German market will require ZZR provisions. This will exert additional pressure on the already weak profitability metrics reported by German life insurance companies. These insurers continue to operate in a difficult environment, adversely affected by low interest rates that depress investment returns. Low interest rates have pushed up the market value of bond portfolios and German life insurers have accumulated substantial unrealised capital gains. We expect insurers to sell some of these investments, supplementing earnings and making it easier to meet the cost of providing for ZZRs. Additional ZZR requirements for 2015 can easily be funded by realizing capital gains, but this action may weaken the ability of insurers to generate adequate investment returns in future years. In our view, Germany's more diversified insurers, such as those offering more disability or unit-linked products, will be better placed to withstand growing pressure on profitability. Fitch's outlooks on ratings assigned to German life insurance companies are stable but our outlook for the sector is negative. Our simulated run-off scenarios, which consider a variety of assumptions, suggest that rated entities should have sufficient resources to meet policyholders' guaranteed returns, reflecting mainly adequate capitalisation across the sector. Additional sector information is contained in the publication available by clicking on the link below. Contact: Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director Insurance +49 69 768 076 118 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt Mahsa Delgoshaei Associate Director Insurance +49 69 768 076 243 Janine Dow Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Related Research German Life Insurance Dashboard - Autumn 2015 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.