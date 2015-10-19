Fitch: Nigerian Insurance Fundamentals Intact despite Weakening Economy

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Nigerian Insurance Market here JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, October 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the Nigerian insurance industry will continue to expand, despite recent economic headwinds and significant structural challenges. The industry has experienced declining growth rates in recent years, albeit from a high base. However, a number of leading insurers have maintained strong premium and balance sheet growth over the past three years. Favourable factors supporting the long term development of the industry include robust demographic fundamentals, investor interest and low insurance penetration. Fitch expects recent naira weakness to present an opportunity for foreign investors by providing an affordable entry point, while the difficult operating environment may incentivise small under-capitalised insurers to consider a sale. The special report "Nigerian Insurance" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contacts: Willem Loots Director +27 11 290 9402 Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd 23 Impala Road Sandton 2196 Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.