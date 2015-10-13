Fitch Plans to Withdraw Housing and Urban Development Corp's Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to withdraw the ratings on Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) after a 30-day period beginning today as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will continue to maintain coverage of HUDCO prior to withdrawal. Fitch currently rates HUDCO as follows: Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Issuer Default Rating 'F3' Support Rating '2' Support Rating Floor 'BBB-' Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch believes that investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is providing approximately 30 days' notice to the market on the withdrawal. Ratings are subject to analytical review and change up to the time Fitch withdraws the ratings. Fitch's last rating action on HUDCO was on 8 May 2015 when the ratings were affirmed. Contact: Ambreesh Srivastava Senior Director +65 6796 7218 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4 Singapore Saswata Guha Director +91 22 4000 1741 Jobin Jacob Associate Director +91 22 4000 1773 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.