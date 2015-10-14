Fitch Affirms Savills Fund Management GmbH at 'High Standards'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Savills Fund Management GmbH (SavillsFM) at 'High Standards' following the completion of its acquisition by Savills Investment Management (SavillsIM). The Outlook is Stable. The rating covers the real estate investment activities of SavillsFM. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation is driven by the broad stability in SavillsFM's processes and resources, while recognising the change of ownership. The new owner, SavillsIM, is a 100% subsidiary of Savills plc whereas SavillsFM, formerly known as SEB Investment GmbH (SEBi), was previously owned by SEB AG (A+/ Positive/F1). Nonetheless, Savills's revenues and profitability are growing and its balance sheet features a high cash balance combined with extremely low borrowings. Furthermore, Savills, as a real estate specialist, is a strategically aligned owner for SavillsFM's real estate investment management business. The combined entity will have a materially increased market presence relative to SavillsFM alone. This will mitigate the significant challenge SavillsFM had faced alone from the on-going liquidation of several large funds. SEB ImmoInvest, its largest fund, which represented around 35% of SavillsFM's AUM as of end-June 2015, is being liquidated over a five-year period to May 2017 agreed with regulators. All non-captive German open-ended real estate funds (such as SEB ImmoInvest) have been in liquidation since 2012 or earlier. SFM's 'High Standards' rating is based on the following assessment in each category covered by Fitch's rating criteria: Company: Good Controls: Highest Investments: High Operations: High Technology: Highest COMPANY PROFILE SEBi managed around EUR12.2bn of real estate assets and employed around 130 staff based in Frankfurt and Singapore as of end-June 2015. It was sold to SavillsIM by SEB AG, a subsidiary of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (A+/Positive/F1). SIM is the investment management business of the Savills plc, a FTSE 250 listed global real estate services provider. SavillsIM, including the staff and assets of SavillsFM, had around EUR17bn in AUM as of end-September 2015, with a presence in Europe and Asia. The acquisition was announced 19 March 2015, and completed on 1 September 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to a combination of the aforementioned rating drivers. Specifically, the rating would be sensitive to the loss of key staff to the extent that it reduces SavillsFM's ability to execute its key processes. The rating would also be sensitive to materially larger operational losses arising from the integration of SavillsIM and SavillsFM. For additional information about Fitch's asset manager ratings guidelines, see the criteria referenced below. Contacts: Primary Analyst Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 81 Committee Chairperson Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Asset Manager Rating Criteria (pub. 06 May 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.