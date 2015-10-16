Fitch Rates Yapi Kredi Yatirim 'BBB'/'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Yapi Kredi Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S.(YK Invest) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB' with Stable Outlook, a Support Rating (SR) of '2' and a National Long-term Rating of 'AAA(tur)', in line with those of its parent, Turkey's Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. (YKB; BBB/Stable). A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS YK Invest has one of the leading positions in the capital and securities markets. YK Invest's ratings are equalised with those of its sole owner, YKB. This reflects Fitch's view that it is a core, highly integrated subsidiary of YKB, acting as the investment banking arm of the group, and that the parent YKB has a strong ability and propensity to support YK Invest in case of a need. Fitch's view of YKB's propensity to support YK Invest is driven by the latter's close integration with YKB. YK Invest shares its parent's branding, key risk assessment systems and customers. YK Invest board members are drawn from senior executives at YKB and YKB's CEO is Chairman of YK Invest. RATING SENSITIVITIES YK Invest's ratings would be primarily sensitive to any change in YKB's ratings and also to Fitch's view on the propensity of the parent to provide support in case of need. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs assigned at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs assigned at 'F2' National Long-term Rating assigned at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable Support Rating assigned at '2' Contact: Primary Analyst Aslan Tavitov Associate Director +44 20 3530 1788 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Huseyin Sevinc Analyst +44 20 3530 1027 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Date of relevant committee 15 Oct 2015 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.