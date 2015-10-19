Fitch U.S. ABS Chart of the Month: Personal Bankruptcies Fall

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. ABS Chart of the Month here NEW YORK, October 19 (Fitch) Ongoing stability in the labor market has U.S. personal bankruptcy filings set for a fifth straight annual decline, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest U.S. ABS chart of the month. Through the third quarter of this year, total bankruptcy filings are approximately 11% lower than the same period in 2014. If this pace of decline continues, personal bankruptcy filings are poised to register their lowest levels in eight years. 'Stability in the labor markets and consumer deleveraging continues to drive personal bankruptcy filings lower,' said Managing Director Michael Dean. The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index rose for the second straight month, reaching 103 last month. These developments are buoying credit card ABS performance, with chargeoffs and delinquencies still at or near their record lows. Fitch's U.S. ABS Chart of the Month offers succinct perspective of high level macroeconomic trends and how they impact the world of ABS. The chart is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link. Contact: Michael Dean Managing Director +1-212-908-0556 Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY, 10004 Stephanie Lobaccaro Analyst +1-212-908-0769 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.