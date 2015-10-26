Fitch Affirms China Life at IFS 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Life Insurance Company Limited's (China Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating and Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the rating of China Life's USD1.28bn 4% subordinated notes due 2075 (which may be extended) at 'A-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation reflects China Life's well-established franchise, strong distribution capability, and sound risk-based capitalisation. These strengths are, however, counterbalanced by the insurer's risk concentration in China and keen competition. China Life's capital buffer remains adequate to absorb potential earnings volatility. Its equity-to-assets ratio was among the highest in China at 13.2% at end-1H15 and the regulatory solvency ratio was 309.2%, well above the regulatory preferred benchmark of 150%. Financial leverage (ratio of debt to the sum of debt and equity capital) was moderate at 17.8% at end-1H15. The increased equity holdings are likely to contribute to fluctuations in earnings and capitalisation. Equity investments increased to 18.6% at end-1H15 of total investments from 13.1% at end-2014. This represented 1.3x balance sheet capital at end-1H15. Alternative investments, such as infrastructure and real-estate debt investment plans and trust schemes, were still modest at less than 5% of invested assets at end-1H15. China Life remains the largest life insurer in China with a market share of 24.8% by 1H15 gross premiums. High growth (41.8% yoy) in first-year premiums and efforts to expand in more-profitable long-term regular-premium products drove a strong increase of 38.5% yoy in its new business value for 1H15. Embedded value increased to CNY516.8bn at end-1H15 from CNY454.9bn at end-2014. China Life's profitability remains sensitive to investment performance. Pre-tax return on assets improved to 3.6% in 1H15, compared with 1.9% in 2014. This mainly reflected the rise in investment yield to 9.3% in 1H15 from 5.5% in 2014, primarily due to strong capital gains from equity holdings. Fitch does not factor in state support in China Life's standalone 'A+' IFS rating, although if necessary. there is a high probability that China's Ministry of Finance would provide capital and/or policy support to the company because of the state's majority ownership of China Life and the insurer's large base of more than 100 million long-term policyholders. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely in the near future because the rating would be constrained by China's sovereign rating (A+/Stable). Conversely, if the rating on China were lowered, the rating on the insurer is also likely to be lowered. Other rating triggers for a downgrade include deterioration in its capitalisation with an adjusted equity-to-assets ratio falling below 8% on a sustained basis, and an increase in financial leverage above 30% for a prolonged period. Contact: Primary Analyst Joyce Huang, CFA Director +852 2263 9595 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terrence Wong Director +852 2263 9920 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=992817 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.