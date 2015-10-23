Fitch Rates SNS Bank's Upcoming Tier 2 Debt 'BBB-(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SNS Bank NV's (SNS Bank) upcoming Tier 2 subordinated debt issue an expected Long-term rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent on receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The issue is rated one notch below SNS Bank's 'bbb' Viability Rating (VR), reflecting higher than average loss severity of this type of debt than senior unsecured obligations. Fitch did not apply additional notching for incremental non-performance risk relative to the VR given that any loss absorption would only occur once the bank reaches the point of non-viability. RATING SENSITIVITIES The issue's rating is sensitive to changes in SNS Bank's VR. The latter is sensitive to increased risk appetite, particularly if that would worsen the bank's asset quality and capitalisation in the longer term. Given that the bank still depends on wholesale markets to fund part of its loan book, reduced liquidity buffers or significant shortening of maturities would also be rating-negative. The issue's rating is also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of loss severity or non-performance risk. Contact: Primary Analyst Jens Hallen Senior Director + 44 20 3530 1326 Fitch Rating Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Konstantin Yakimovich Associate Director +44 20 3530 1789 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director + 44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=992742 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.