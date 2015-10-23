Fitch Rates Romania's EUR2bn Dual-Tranche EUR Issuance 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Romania's EUR2bn dual-tranche eurobond issuance, under the country's global medium term note (GMTN) programme, a 'BBB-' rating. The first tranche of EUR1.25bn matures on 29 October 2025 and has a coupon of 2.75%. The second tranche of EUR750m matures on 29 October 2035 and has a coupon of 3.875%. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings are in line with Romania's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', which has a Stable Outlook. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings would be sensitive to changes in Romania's Long-term foreign currency IDR. On 21 August 2015, Fitch affirmed Romania's Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. Contact: Primary Analyst Kit Ling Yeung Associate Director +44 20 3530 1527 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Gergely Kiss Director +44 20 3530 1425 Committee Chairperson Ed Parker Managing Director +44 20 3530 1176 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 17 August 2015 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.