Fitch: Russia's Foreign-Owned Banks - Strategy Adjustment; Parents Stay Committed

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Report: Russia's Major Foreign-Owned Banks here MOSCOW, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that parents of the major foreign-owned banks in Russia have become more risk-averse as operating conditions have deteriorated. This is reflected in their Russian subsidiaries' gradual balance sheet de-risking and de-leveraging since mid-2014. The banks reviewed in the peer report are AO UniCredit Bank, AO Raiffeisenbank, AO Citibank (all rated BBB-/Negative/bbb-), Rosbank and its retail subsidiaries DeltaCredit Bank and Rusfinance Bank (all rated BBB-/Negative/bb+). Fitch notes, at the same time, that foreign parents stay committed to the Russian market, where they already maintain a long-term presence, and propensity to provide support to their Russian subsidiaries, if required, remains strong. This is captured by the banks' support-driven Long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'BBB-', which in turn are constrained by Russia's Country Ceiling of 'BBB-'. The Negative Outlooks reflect the potential for the banks to be downgraded if Russia's sovereign ratings are downgraded and the Country Ceiling revised lower. These subsidiaries' reasonable financial metrics, exposure to better-quality Russian borrowers, stable liquidity positions, and low or manageable refinancing risks result in significant resilience to stress. This is reflected in these banks' 'bbb-' and 'bb+' Viability Ratings (VRs), underlining Fitch's view that these banks are some of the strongest banks in the CIS on a standalone basis. These banks' VRs remain highly sensitive to trends in Russia's challenging operating environment and could be downgraded if there is a marked deterioration in asset quality and capital metrics. Stabilisation of the sovereign's credit profile and the country's economic prospects would reduce downward pressure on the VRs. The report, 'Peer Report: Russia's Major Foreign-Owned Banks', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Olga Ignatieva Senior Director +7 495 956 69 06 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya Str, 26 Moscow Dmitry Vasiliev Director +7 495 956 55 76 Sergey Popov Associate Director +7 495 956 99 81 Alyona Plakhova Analyst +7 495 956 24 09 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.