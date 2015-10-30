Fitch Rates Allied World's $500MM Debt Offering 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' debt rating to Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd's (Allied World) new $500 million issuance of 4.35% senior debt due 2025. KEY RATING DRIVERS Allied World expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for the repayment, upon maturity, of the company's outstanding $500 million 7.50% senior notes due Aug. 1, 2016. Allied World's reported financial leverage as of Sept. 30, 2015, was 18.8%. Pro forma financial leverage as of Sept. 30, 2015 including the additional debt is 27.1%, which exceeds Fitch's rating trigger for the current rating level. Once the notes that mature in 2016 are repaid, leverage is expected to return below 25%. Reported interest coverage was 5.0 times (x) through Sept. 30, 2015 with a five -ear average from 2010-2014 of 7.6x. Fitch believes that with the additional debt interest coverage will be modestly lower over the near term. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: --Deterioration in reinsurance sector fundamentals or consolidation in the reinsurance landscape that Fitch viewed as weakening Allied World's competitive position, operating profile or overall profitability; --Failure to maintain a multi-year average calendar-year combined ratio of 100% or better; --Growth in premiums considerably greater than peers; --Significant adverse reserve development; --Material loss of capital that leads to an increase in underwriting leverage above a 1.0x net written premiums-to-equity ratio or financial leverage increasing above 25%; --Catastrophe loss experience that greatly exceeds the company's probable maximum loss estimates. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include: --Enhanced scale and relative competitive position with maintenance of current operating performance in the challenging reinsurance environment; --Material improvement in key financial metrics (e.g. net premiums written to equity) to more overcapitalized levels; --Underwriting results and returns on capital in line with higher rated property/casualty (re)insurer peers. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has assigned a 'BBB+' to the following debt issue: Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd --$500 million 4.35% senior notes due Oct. 29, 2025. Contact: Primary Analyst Christopher A. Grimes, CFA Director +1-312-368-3263 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Committee Chairperson Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=993233 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.