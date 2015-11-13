Fitch Affirms Korea's Kyobo Life at IFS 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea-based Kyobo Life Insurance Company Limited's (Kyobo Life) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS Rating) at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating takes into consideration Kyobo Life's consistently sound financial performance with dominant market positioning, and favourable financial leverage relative to its rating category. It also incorporates the challenges the company faces in developing new drivers of growth given the mature and highly competitive life insurance market in South Korea. Kyobo Life is the third-largest life insurance company in South Korea, with a market share of around 10.4% based on premium income for 1H15 (2014: 11.1%). Its pre-tax return on assets was 1.4% for 1H15 on an annualised basis (2014: 0.8%). The company also maintains a sound capital buffer commensurate with its business growth and credit profile. Kyobo Life's Prism Factor-Based Capital Model (Prism FBM) score was 'Strong' based on its 2014 financials. The company's regulatory risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio was 270.1% at end-June 2015, in excess of the regulatory minimum of 100%. Fitch views Kyobo Life's financial leverage on a consolidated level of below 10% for 2014 and 1H15 as favourable for its 'A' rating category. The financial debt pertains mainly to the bank loans and borrowings undertaken by its subsidiaries and affiliates. Any significant increase in leverage could impede Kyobo Life's financial and operational flexibility at a consolidated level. However, Fitch does not think this is likely in the short to medium term. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of Kyobo Life's ratings in the near term is unlikely. However, over the longer run, the key rating triggers for an upgrade include strengthening of the company's market franchise and positioning with further international diversification, sustaining its regulatory RBC ratio at above 350%, continued proactive management of its negative spread burden, and consistently strong profitability with pre-tax return on assets above 1.3%. Conversely, key rating triggers for a downgrade include a weakening business franchise, deterioration in capitalisation with RBC ratio falling to below 250% on a prolonged basis, and sharp decline in its financial performance, with, for example, pre-tax return on assets consistently below 0.7%. Contact: Primary Analyst Wan Siew Wai Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Committee Chairperson Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=993972 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.