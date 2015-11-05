Fitch: DB's LatAm Departures to Drive Slight Market Shifts

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 05 (Fitch) Deutsche Bank's (DB) exit from certain trading and investment banking (IB) operations in five Latin American countries will have only a slight impact on market share for the remaining global banks in the region, says Fitch Ratings. However, the move could benefit local banks focused on expanding their trading and IB business in the region. Absolute revenue and profits from the LatAm countries DB is leaving are a fraction of DB's overall business. Of the 10 countries DB will depart, five (Mexico, Chile, Peru, Argentina and Uruguay) are in the LatAm region. The move confirmed DB's stated plans to reduce the number of countries in which the bank operates. Specifically, DB is cutting the number of trading desks in emerging markets, including LatAm, in order to conduct operations through hubs located in developed markets. DB's Mexico, Chile and Peru operations were predominantly trading-focused businesses. Global banks with sizable LatAm subsidiaries that operate trading and IB businesses, such as Citi, Santander, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, JPMorgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, could pick up some of the business left behind, as well as local clients that would now fall outside of DB's higher strategic focus on key global clients; so too could local players in the region, such as Itau Unibanco and BTG Pactual. Excluding Brazil, DB's reporting indicates that, as of year-end 2014, LatAm was contributing gross revenue of about EUR215 million and pretax income of about EUR147 million. Credit exposure across Latin America, excluding Brazil, was about EUR8 billion as of year-end 2014. Withdrawing bank operations from the LatAm region has occurred for other global banks grappling with higher capital requirements, tighter risk controls and below-target returns, such as HSBC and Barclays. DB's withdrawal plans did not include an exit from Brazil, where the bank has long operated. For DB's Brazilian operations, the restructuring plan is aligned toward a more commercial corporate banking-focused model, in contrast to a more investment banking-focused business model. Contacts: Eduardo Ribas Director Latin American Financial Institutions +55 11 4504 2213 Sao Paulo, Brazil Matthew Noll, CFA Senior Director Financial Institutions Fitch Wire + 1 212 908-0652 New York, NY Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.