Fitch Rates International Bank of Qatar's Debt Programme 'A+'

LONDON, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned International Bank of Qatar (Q.S.C.)'s (IBQ; A+/Stable/bb+) new USD2bn euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme a Long-term rating of 'A+' and Short-term rating of 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes will be issued by IBQ Finance Limited in the Cayman Islands. IBQ Finance Limited is a limited liability company, a wholly owned subsidiary of IBQ that was set up solely to act as the issuer of debt funding. The new programme's rating is driven by IBQ's Issuer Default Rating (IDR), reflecting Fitch's view that default of this senior unsecured obligation would reflect default of the entity in accordance with Fitch's rating definitions. Notes issued under this programme are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by IBQ. The guarantee constitutes direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligation of IBQ. The notes, the guarantee and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with the notes will be governed by, and shall be construed in accordance with, English law. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings are linked and therefore sensitive to a change in IBQ's IDR. The IDR in turn is sensitive to a change in the perceived ability or willingness of the Qatari authorities to provide support to the bank, if needed. Contact: Primary Analyst Laila Sadek Director +44 20 3530 1308 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 31 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)