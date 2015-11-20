Fitch Affirms Royal & Sun Alliance at IFS 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance plc's (RSA) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' and its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The agency has also affirmed RSA Insurance Group plc's Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks on the IFS rating and IDRs are Stable. The subordinated debt and capital securities guaranteed by RSA (GBP500m 2039, GBP400m 2045, and GBP375m perpetual) have been affirmed at 'BBB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect RSA's strong business franchise in the group's core markets despite the difficulties it has faced, particularly in its Irish business. They also reflect its improved earnings and capital position since its strategic review announced in February 2014. RSA has achieved a significant increase in capital resources as a result of management actions taken since the strategic review. This includes the announcement in September of the sale of its Latin American operations for GBP403m, bringing total agreed disposal proceeds to GBP1.2bn to date. Fitch views RSA's end-3Q15 Insurance Groups Directive (IGD) coverage and Prism Factor Based Model (FBM) score as commensurate with the ratings. RSA's risk-adjusted capitalisation is 'Strong' as measured by Fitch's Prism FBM. At end-3Q15 RSA reported IGD coverage of 2.2x, which was unchanged from end-1H15. Fitch expects RSA's performance to continue to improve as the group's cost reduction programme and rebalancing of the underwriting portfolio continue. RSA reported continued progress against cost reduction targets and its underwriting results in 3Q15 were ahead of plan in the core markets of the UK, Canada and Scandinavia. RATING SENSITIVITIES Failure to maintain a combined ratio of better than 97% (1H15: 96.9%, 2014: 99.5%) could lead to a downgrade. The ratings could also be downgraded if the return on equity falls below 10% (1H15: 9.7%). Furthermore, if IGD coverage falls below 1.7x or the Prism FBM score falls to 'Adequate', this could lead to a downgrade. Sustained improvement in capital strength as evidenced by a Prism FBM score of 'Very Strong' combined with continued improvements in operating performance could lead to an upgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Graham Coutts Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Ekaterina Ishchenko Analyst +44 20 3530 1532 Committee Chairperson Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=994492 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.