Fitch: Risks to Rise for Singapore REITs in 2016; More M&A Likely

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Singapore Real Estate Investment Trusts here SINGAPORE, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a report released today, that risks for Singapore real estate investment trusts (SREITs) will increase in 2016 because weak economic fundamentals will weigh on demand while new supply is added into most sectors. The agency expects SREITs with stronger balance sheets to become more acquisitive in 2016 as they try to boost earnings growth by capitalising on lower asset valuations. Sector leverage (defined as debt/total assets) is likely to increase in 2016 as a result. We expect hospitality SREITs' earnings to continue declining, but at a slower pace in 2016 because we think visitor arrivals into Singapore will recover. Nevertheless growth in hotel room supply in Singapore will continue to outpace demand, leaving operating conditions challenging for the sector. We expect ratings of CDL Hospitality Trust (BBB-/Stable) and Far East Hospitality Trust (FEHT, BBB-/Stable) to remain stable, supported by strong balance sheets, and around 40%-50% of income stemming from fixed rent. Pressure on industrial SREITs' earnings will increase in 2016 due to the weak global economic climate. We expect lower-specification industrial assets, such as warehouses and multi-user factories, to see weaker rental reversions than for higher-specification assets, such as business parks. The demand for business parks is stronger, and a significant part of the new supply is pre-leased. The rating of Mapletree Industrial Trust (BBB+/Stable) is likely to remain stable, given that its assets are diverse and rentals are competitive, and because its financial profile is robust. The strong performance of healthcare SREITs is likely to continue in 2016, supported by robust demand for their services and an ageing population in Asia. Healthcare SREITs' long-term lease structures with a high degree of rental protection and their high proportion of fixed-rate debt will also support earnings growth. The rating of Parkway Life REIT (BBB/Stable) is likely to remain stable, supported by its robust asset-quality, sound lease structures, and its healthy financial profile. The full report "2016 Outlook: Singapore Real Estate Investment Trusts: Higher Risks for Hospitality and Industrial REITs; More Acquisitions Expected", is available on www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard 35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA Director +65 6796 7216 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research: "Fitch: Singapore REITs Likely to Issue More Perpetual Securities in 2016", dated 12 November 2015 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.