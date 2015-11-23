Fitch: Weak Demand to Pressure Indonesia Homebuilders in 2016

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Indonesian Homebuilders here SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects weak demand to continue to weigh on the Indonesian housing sector in 2016, which is likely to undermine homebuilders' presales and put more stress on leverage. The Rating Outlook for the six Fitch-rated Indonesian homebuilders is Stable, supported by their generally strong franchise and brand creation, track record in project execution, wide profit margins - and in some cases, strong recurring income streams from investment properties, which support debt-servicing during downturns. Of the six companies, PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk's (B+/Stable) credit profile is the most stressed as a result of the challenging conditions in 2015. The overall negative outlook for the sector could turn stable if there is a stronger-than-expected recovery in domestic demand and confidence. However we do not expect this at least until 2H16. The full report "2016 Outlook: Indonesian Homebuilders" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Bernard Kie Analyst +62 21 2988 6815 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav. 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.