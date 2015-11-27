Fitch: Stable 2016 Outlook for European Automotive Manufacturers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: European Automotive Manufacturers here BARCELONA/LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the outlooks for European automotive manufacturers in 2016 are both stable for the sector and for issuer ratings. This reflects our expectations for a modest increase in global new vehicle sales, including further growth in Europe, leading to a further small improvement in key credit metrics in 2016. It also reflects uncertainties about sales development in several large emerging markets and a potential gradual hike in investments and capex, notably related to powertrain development. Earnings have strengthened in the past couple of years and we expect the European auto sector's aggregated operating margin to increase only modestly in 2016 from our projections of about 6.5% in 2015 and 5.6% in 2014, excluding exceptional items from the Volkswagen crisis. We also expect the sector's combined free cash flow to remain positive in 2016. In addition, the sector's overall liquidity remains healthy and we expect key credit ratios to remain strong in 2016. For more information on Fitch's expectations for the sector in the coming year, see "2016 Outlook: European Automotive Manufacturers" on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director +34 93 323 84 11 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. 85 Paseo de Gracia 08008 Barcelona Thomas Corcoran Associate Director +44 20 3530 1231 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.