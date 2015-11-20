Fitch: Philippine Telcos' Capex to Rise Ahead of New Competition

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Philippine Telecommunications Services here SINGAPORE, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a Special Report released today that capex is likely to rise for Philippine telcos in 2016, ahead of the possible entry of a new mobile entrant, but their ratings will not be affected - due to the high rating headroom. The free cash flow deficit (FCF) is likely to continue in 2016 as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT, BBB/Stable) and Globe Telecom, Inc. (Globe, BBB-/Stable) invest in greater capacity for 3G/4G services and fixed broadband infrastructure. The changing revenue mix and cheaper data plans could narrow the average operating EBITDAR margin further by around 100bp, to around 45%. Fitch expects the impending entry of a new mobile carrier to have only a limited impact on competition over the next two years, in the absence of mandatory infrastructure sharing. However, the effect on industry profitability could be greater over the longer term. The industry outlook could turn negative if severe competition in the data segment were to result in a sharper-than-expected fall in FCF. We feel this is unlikely, however. PLDT's Foreign-Currency IDR could be upgraded upon positive rating action on the Philippines' Country Ceiling. Conversely, negative rating action on the Country Ceiling would result in a downgrade. Globe's Foreign-Currency IDR would be upgraded if funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage were to decline to below 2.0x (2015: 2.3x) on a sustained basis. The report, "2016 Outlook: Philippine Telecommunications Services", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Janice Chong Director +65 6796 7241 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte. Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-03/04/05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research: 2016 Outlook: Philippine Telecommunications Services ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.