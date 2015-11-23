Fitch: Indian Homebuilders' Presales to Rise in 2016; Gradual Deleveraging

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Indian Homebuilders here SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a report published today that it expects Indian homebuilders' presales to improve by 5%-10% over 2016. However, deleveraging will be gradual because many companies introduced easy-payment schemes in the last 12-18 months that will delay cash payments from buyers. Presales rose by 18% in the financial year ended 31 March 2015 (FY15) for the seven large homebuilders that Fitch has tracked in this report. Four of these companies continued to report strong presales in the six months to end-September 2015. Fitch also expects inventory turnover to improve on a sector-wide basis in 2016, driven by more sales, and homebuilders limiting the launch of new projects to focus on selling and completing existing projects. Inventory turnover for the sample improved to 2.9 years in September 2015 from 3.8 years in March 2015, and a peak of 4.6 years in March 2013. Residential property prices should remain resilient in 2016, supported by improving demand. Homebuilders have been reluctant to reduce prices, and have instead used easy-payment schemes to woo buyers. As a result, there has not been a major price correction in residential real estate since at least 2011, according to the residential price index published by the National Housing Bank of India. The average selling price for the sample of companies included in Fitch's report in 1HFY16 was 13% higher than in FY15, but primarily because the sales mix shifted to higher-end units. The full report "2016 Outlook: Indian Homebuilders" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard 35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Muralidharan R Director +91 22 4000 1732 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.